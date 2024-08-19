Investigations continue to determine the cause of the 53-year-old’s death. Lorena Paolini. The woman was found on the point of death by her husband while she was on the couch in her home. The prosecutor then authorized an autopsy on the woman’s body.

Mourning for Lorena Paolini

Are we facing a murder case?

Lorena Paolini dies at 53: she was found on the sofa in her home

A bad case of crime news what was recorded a few hours ago at OrtonaChieti. A woman of just 53 years old, Lorraine Paulinewas found by her husband while she was dying on the Sofa of his house. His conditions were very serious indeed and Andrea Cieri, her husband, a famous entrepreneur in the area, promptly contacted the emergency services.

The man, who worked in the local funeral sector, was out of the house and once he returned he noticed the woman was feeling unwell, lying on the sofa in very serious conditions. The emergency services arrived on the scene and immediately took charge of the woman, but also called the police following some anomalie.

The rescuers in fact noticed some bruises and suspicious marks on the woman’s neck, almost as if someone had tried to suffocate her. The Carabinieri arrived on the scene immediately and began collecting the reliefs.

Was Lorena killed?

The military, law enforcement and the chief prosecutor of Chieti arrived at the victim’s home Joseph Falasca. These have collected the Testimonies of the husband and then devoted themselves to examining the crime scene to try to recover some valuable information.

The woman’s family members were also questioned at a later time, but we know nothing about the statements they made. According to the investigators, however, the death of Lorraine is to be attributed to a homocidealthough at the moment the killer has not yet been identified and there are not many hypotheses to follow.

In order to try to obtain some more information, an investigation was also carried out the autopsy on the victim’s body and the coroner will do it in the next few hours. We hope that the truth will be revealed as soon as possible.