Lorraine Novoa She carried out her daily work in the office of Dimayor, as Secretary General and right hand of the president Fernando Jaramillowhen he received the letter he had been waiting with such anticipation, from Lausanne, Switzerland, signed by Matthieu ReebGeneral Director of the TAS (Sports Arbitration Court).

The letter contained the response to his application to be part of the group of TAS arbitrators, an international arbitration or mediation body that settles disputes related to sport. The document certified that she had been chosen for the 2023-2026 period for the general list and the soccer list.



Lorena, from Bogotá, a specialist in sports law, with enormous experience in this field, having passed through the former Coldeportes in the Inspection and Surveillance Office, and who has been in Dimayor since 2021, becomes the first Colombian woman (waiting for know all those chosen for this period) to be part of this select international group. She will be one of those in charge of managing the conflicts that are generated in world sport and finding solutions for them. In a chat with EL TIEMPO she spoke of her expectations.

A Colombian in the TAS

How is this choice given in the Court of Arbitration for Sport?

To be able to enter the TAS is a process that is generally carried out by those who are part of all sports activities. When Fifa asked the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) if someone in Colombia wanted to apply as a referee, I provided the documentation and we waited for a response from ICAS, which is the independent body that selects referees. Fortunately, the requirements to obtain this designation were met.

This is the first Colombian woman in the TAS… What does it mean?

Not all the people who were chosen for this new period have been published… it would be hasty to say that I am the only one, but I can say that before this appointment we did not have any Colombian female referees in the CAS, this represents not only pride as a country but also a recognition of a trajectory of years and it is the fulfillment of a goal…

Let’s talk about his career… Specialist in sports law, he was at the old Coldeportes, since 2021 he has been at Dimaror…

I not only accompanied processes in the Colombian sphere at the Coldeportes Inspection Office, later I accompanied Federations, in leagues in the disciplinary field, I was at the IDRD supporting the general management, the secretary and the internal control office, and then Over the years comes an international projection: support for international organizations, such as the electoral processes of the Panamanian Olympic Committee, the process in the Colombian Committee, the ODEBO, which is the Bolivarian Sports Organization, and I accompanied this exercise with an academic work by bringing the master’s degree in sports law of which I was a teacher and coordinator. When I finished international sports law, I had to study in a Spanish university in the Ibero-American modality to learn about other experiences and expand my professional portfolio.

What will be your specific functions in the TAS?

When being appointed as a referee, the scope is important, it is established that I am part of the general list and the soccer list… this delimits the knowledge of the issues; the large percentage are cases today in the TAS are football… belonging to this list gives a greater expectation of participation; and that of general affairs allows that by virtue of the experience I have in other sports to be able to participate in those processes. My participation will be to the extent that the arbitration formations are ex officio or in the interest of the parties and an arbitration court is convened.

Are you based in Lausanne (the main headquarters of the CAS)?

No, it is not necessary to separate oneself from the job one has, many referees belong to private offices or sports organizations, and only when they are summoned do they travel or are virtually.

That is, he continues with his position at Dimayor…

That’s how it is.

What are the burning issues that generate the greatest expectations for you…?

In football, where there is more regulation, this generates conflicts, and there are economic rewards and any conflict derived, for example, from breaches of the player’s statute or that entails an economic connotation or principles of sports law, entail conflicts where referees are summoned; I would say that it is the set of rules such as the player’s statute or in disciplinary matters, some appeal… it is a very large spectrum and what the TAS seeks is to guarantee the principle of specialty in sport and that any conflict can be resolved by specialized referees.

Will giant issues like player transfers and doping be top of mind on your agenda…?

The issue of transfers generates many controversies. Hopefully it is one of the topics that corresponds to me to deal with. Regarding doping, the TAS opened a specialized doping division where they set up special lists. It’s a different realm for me.

How is the relationship TAS – Fifa?

The significant increase in soccer litigation required the implementation of a more adequate and efficient system to deal with this demand, added to the fact that several International Federations, including Fifa, have prohibited the formulation of appeals before ordinary courts, generating the recognition of Fifa. , via Statutory, of the Jurisdiction of the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the decisions adopted by this body.

How do you become a sports referee, what does it take?

One has to have expertise in the field of arbitration and conflict resolution… Throughout my professional practice I have been a referee, I am on the list of the Cali Chamber of Commerce in sports, I have had to attend to specific conflicts and resolve them in some way. manner. This responsibility is a challenge because it is the application of the CAS’s own regulations to resolve conflicts and establish the analysis of the case and understand the principles of arbitration and sports law to resolve the conflict raised.

In Dimayor he has had to deal with issues such as the issue of agreements for the collective labor agreement…

I am part of the team that accompanies the Dimayor at the table, this is a conflict that was raised before the ILO, and the Dimayor responded to the call of the Ministry of Labor, all the issues that are raised there are subject to the confidentiality of the process.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

