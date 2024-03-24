The Argentine actress Lorena Meritano remembers what the controversial relationship she had with Yolanda Andrade was like, how he conquered her and why they broke up. In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Meritano, 53 years old, shares aspects of his personal life.

Without any problem, Lorena Meritano He evokes years ago when he was in a relationship with the Sinaloan woman Yolanda Andradean experience from which she learned a lot, it marked her, they stopped seeing each other and after meeting again they became best friends.

Lorena Meritano Instagram Photo

Lorena Meritano confesses to Gustavo Adolfo Infante for his program 'The minute that changed my destiny' how Yolanda Andrade knew how to conquer her, unexpectedly:

“He sent me letters, flowers, those were his tools to conquer me and they were incredible. What we experienced was short, I remember it as something beautiful. “It was intense, I don't regret it, I don't hide it or deny it, with great honor, I allowed myself to experience something different.”

Lorena Meritano points out that before being with Yolanda Andrade He had a smaller relationship with another woman and the one he had with the woman from Sinaloa was the last one he lived with another woman.

Yolanda Andrade. Instagram photo

And about why it ended Lorena Meritano with Yolanda Andradethe beautiful Argentinian mentions that one day at a party she arrived suddenly, because she had not warned her or invited her: “He pulled me by the hair, he told me that he treated me like a queen, He slapped me, he said horrible rude things to me. Then I went to Argentina…”.

Lorena Meritano He points out that he told his parents what he experienced with Yolanda Andrade, they understood her and asked her 'not to tell her brothers'. The romantic relationship that Lorena and Yolanda had was short. They finished it in 1995: “from that year to 2010, I didn't see it again,” she says.

Then in 2010, Yolanda and Lorena met again, Well, they both worked for Pedro Torres in the recordings of 'Mujeres Aseinas': “She was already another Yolanda. She was able to give up drugs, alcohol, now she is a lucky, special woman, she is a great actress, I am sorry that she does not act because she “It does very well. We became friends again and we have a beautiful friendship.”

Lorena Meritano Gelfenben is originally from Concordia, Argentina, (1970), is also a model and television presenter who has spent almost her entire artistic career in various Latin American countries.

Lorena Meritano was able to beat cancer, That is why he had to leave the world of entertainment and has already returned to it, after his last appearance in 2018 in the television series 'Beauty and the Beasts'.

