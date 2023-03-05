Lorena Durán (Seville, 29 years old) is not a model to use. She is punctual. “I don’t like being waited on. I am very squared and I like to arrive at least five minutes before ”, she assures when it has not yet struck 9 in the morning in a studio in Brooklyn and, never seen before, the model is ahead of stylists and other members of the team. She is ready for the interview and she does not consider herself a “morning person”. Does this 29-year-old Sevillian – who has been a Victoria’s Secret angel and the image of Abercrombie – represent the new paradigm, the end of divismo in fashion? “We are changing… but there is everything. Not long ago, one more diva model came. Since I am very normal and I behave as I am at home, I felt a bit of contemptuous treatment towards me. And it was like: ‘Hey, girl, make this day a fun and cool day at work.’ In the end, everyone was infected with that energy of hers and it is not pleasant ”, she assures with self-confidence.

In addition to being punctual, Lorena is anti-labels, although all those that indicate that she does not belong to the lineage of thin models end up falling in the media: curvy, plus size, body positive… “Why do we have to make up the word so that it does not sound so resounding or so ugly? If I’m fat, I’m fat, I’m not going to take it badly”. It wasn’t always. Since she was 3 years old she wore her mother’s heels and shoulder pads and she dreamed of being a model, but at 15 she was diagnosed with ovarian torsion that changed her body. After the operation and due to medication and hormones, she went from a 36 to a 44 in a matter of months, but she decided to keep insisting despite the refusals of the fashion world and her mother’s pressure to study for a laboratory technician. , work that came to exercise. “So lucky, nothing”, she says to those who consider that she is now jumping on the bandwagon of inclusive fashion. “I’ve heard thousands of times ‘you’re fat, your size doesn’t work.’ If girls like me had not pushed for this to happen, no one would have paid attention, ”she says, and take the opportunity to emphasize that the less thin models“ take care of themselves like other models, not everything goes ”. Her discipline is iron, but she believes in teaching cellulite and stretch marks, she allows in her catering From time to time, the occasional hamburger appears, and life has taught her a lesson that she does not want to unlearn: “Women tend to change their bodies, to gain and lose weight very easily. I have heard a lot both ‘lose weight, lose weight’ and ‘eat, eat’”, describes who, with her current size 38, does not play in the league of an Ashley Graham either. “I will never be a skinny size because my constitution is not that, but I am not a fattening cow either. I am the one you are looking at right now. Do you like it? Good. No? Also. But don’t ask me to change to fit what you want.”

“If girls like me hadn’t pushed for this to happen, no one would have paid attention,” Durán says. In the image, wearing a Rigged Road t-shirt, Prada shorts, and Loren Stewart earrings and rings. Michael Schulz

His ordeal for fashion, however, cost him exile. “One day in Seville a representative appeared who told me: the world of diversity has arrived, but you have to leave here.” And the rest, as they say, is history. At 19 she was already in London. From there she went to Italy, France and Germany, until arriving in the United States, where she was invited to the summons of her dreams. “When my booker He sent me an email and told me that he had a casting for Victoria’s Secret, I said: ‘Oh, you were wrong! This must be for another girl.’” But they wanted her. They even let him take the test in Spanish. “But there were about eight other people who were Americans and it seemed disrespectful to speak to them in Spanish. I got my strength and my English where I could and with that personality of mine, I did it with a lot of grace and a lot of self-confidence and everyone was like, “wow!”

Lorena Durán’s boom in the United States was such that echoes reached her country that a “chubby” model from Seville worked for L’Oréal or Intimissimi. “I am very sorry that our country does not bet on the quality of what it has. We have to go abroad and then, after a while, return to be valued as they have done first in other places (…) The United States was a before and after for me. Everything is freer and easier, but then I don’t change my country for anything in the world. I miss my food and my people, but everything has its time and for me it is to squeeze my career to the fullest ”, she asserts. However, since the pandemic and with the privilege of being able to choose, she lives between Spain and New York and enjoys the best of both worlds.

Lorena Durán is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana cape, a Givenchy bra, Prada shorts, a Martha Calvo necklace and earrings, and Loren Stewart pendants and rings Michael Schulz

Thus, Lorena Durán reaches thirty with the feeling of being “on the rise”, although that does not prevent her from saying “oh, my God, if she did nothing she had a little belly!”. She is still on the payroll of Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie, she has paraded at Madrid Fashion Week, at 080 in Barcelona, ​​at Pronovias and adds to that being the image of the Parisian lingerie brand Etam. She keeps dreaming that couture will one day break through for her (she mentions Chanel) or would love to work at Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s fashion line known for its diversity. She too, slowly but surely, is conceiving her own clothing line. “It will be something free, something unisex, for whoever wants, whenever they want, however they want. Something very soft, very comfortable and very versatile. To travel, for the sofa or to go out. And of course from a small size to a very large one”, he concludes.

But he doesn’t want to fool anyone with his success either: the road has not been easy and he still has war wounds. “It seems important to me to talk about mental health. I do not deny that I have a remote psychologist and that the anxieties I had in the past still come back sometimes. That I am alone all the time because of my work, even though I can be seen in the Caribbean posing in a bikini. Sometimes I’m not well and I think it’s important to talk about it. We owe it to the girls who come, ”she concludes.

Credits: Photography: Mikael Schulz. Styling: Marisa Ellison. Make-up: Virginia Young (Home Agency). Hair salon: Thomas Dunkin (Art Department). Photography assistant: Anna Istomina. Styling assistants: Itsuka Watanabe and Angela Lofaro. Production: Maia Hötink.