He arrived from Argentina to Denver, Colorado, with only $ 300 in his pocket and this Tuesday his local empanadas He will be in the sights of the entire United States because he will be visited by Vice President Kamala Harris herself.

The business he founded Lorena Cantarovici, “María empanada”, was chosen by the White House as one of the places in the country to promote the multimillion-dollar package of economic measures that was approved a week ago to mitigate the economic and social consequences of the pandemic. Harris will meet there with her and other entrepreneurs to explain the scope of the plan and listen to ideas.

Cantarovici arrived in Denver 16 years ago with $ 300 in his pocket and chose this always sunny city surrounded by mountains because he had few acquaintances there.

In 2008, without work, she began selling empanadas to her friends until she was able to open a small business with her own manufacture and “good vibes”, according to her account. Today you already have 3 locations in Colorado, bill millions dollars and its brand is the leader in empanadas in the United States. In 2017 he won the national award as Small Business Entrepreneur representing the state of Colorado.

Lorena Cantarovici created her company in Denver with an initial investment of US $ 4000. Photo: courtesy of Victor Arango at www.studiocandela.com

“We are very proud because it was the office of the vice president that contacted us to use María Empanada as a meeting place,” they tell Clarion from the Denver location.

Harris will arrive accompanied by her husband, the “second gentleman.” Douglas Emhoff, and Colorado Governor Jared Polis to the Cantarovici location to meet and chat with her and three other small business owners for about two hours.

The meeting is part of President Joe Biden and Harris’ promotional tour of the $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus and aid package that was approved by Congress last week.

Among other measures, the plan includes assistance for small businesses (which employ almost half of the workers in the US) can come out of the crisis caused by the coronavirus and thus strengthen the national economy.

Lorena Cantarovici. Photo: courtesy of Victor Arango at www.studiocandela.com

As they told Clarion, Cantarovici will speak at the meeting about the impact that the coronavirus has had on the national restaurant industry and small businesses in general. He will also share his experience with the programs the government has launched to help small businesses and present ideas on how the government can better serve the food industry.

Cantarovici empanadas are made handcrafted with a family recipe and you can find the classic ones with meat, ham and cheese and corn, and also others more to the American taste, such as those with scrambled eggs, potatoes and cheddar cheese for breakfast. They cost $ 3.99 each.

The location of another Argentine, in Washington DC, had made the news months ago when President Biden stopped one Sunday after mass to buy bagels, a special round bread with a hole in the middle, for himself and his family. It was in “Call your Mother”, the business of the Cordoba Daniela Moreira Camia.

Washington, correspondent

ap