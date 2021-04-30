The singer and songwriter Lorena Blume became the first Peruvian to appear in the famous North American street Times Square, located in New York, as part of the Spotify Equal musical project, which seeks to make the musical art of women visible.

Lorraine blume He expressed the emotion he feels for this new achievement in his career, through a video published on his social networks. “I’m going to tell you a little more about this Equal campaign, in which they have chosen me as the representative of Peru,” the 22-year-old interpreter began.

“They have made a global playlist, where they have put ‘Mailof’ and they can listen to a lot of female artists from all over the world. They have also made a specific playlist for each of the countries, there is one from Peru with many female artists and they have put me on the cover, ”he continued in the clip posted on Instagram.

“This campaign is already going around the world, they have put a banner in Times Square, where you can see my face in New York with Natalia Lafourcade and other Latin American and world artists who are on Spotify Equal,” he concluded.

Among other Peruvian representatives on Spotify Equal, there are Pamela Rodríguez, Lala, Cristina Valentina, Gala Brie, among other talents.

