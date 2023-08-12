They make up a movie couple. And the passionate kiss they gave each other on Sunday in front of the cameras, to celebrate Arsenal’s victory in the English Super Cup – the team he coaches – against Manchester City, has sealed that idyllic image. Lorena Bernal and Mikel Arteta are on a roll. This Friday they received at the Valparaíso hotel in Palma the trophy that consecrates them as ‘Mallorquines de Verano’, an award that Kyril from Bulgaria, Norma Duval, James Costos, Carolina Cerezuela, Diandra Douglas have received in previous editions… And that in Lorena Bernal’s words «confirm that our love for this island is mutual. Because Mallorca, more than a vacation spot, feels like a home».

With a spectacular panoramic view of the bay of Palma, the terrace of the mythical suite 702 of the Valparaíso Palace, once a summer refuge for Julio Iglesias, hosted one of the most prestigious annual events in Mallorca. The hotel will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. And the ‘Mallorquines de Verano’ award, created by its general director, Toni Ferrer, and the well-known Majorcan public relations Tommy Ferragut, is celebrating its ninth anniversary. Its objective is to pay homage to so many celebrities who spontaneously act as ambassadors of the island. The trophy consists of a blown glass sculpture from Gordiola in the shape of a Mediterranean palm tree, accompanied by a ‘Mallorquinity Kit’ with typical local products ranging from the famous sobrasada to the Flor de Sal d’Es Trenc.

“I started coming to Mallorca to work since I was Miss Spain in 1999 and that’s where my love story with the island began,” recalls Bernal. Later, Mikel also fell in love with this wonderful enclave. And today we feel that it is one of the places where we have roots.

The couple, who got married in Mallorca in 2010, have owned a house in Portals since 2006 and two of their three children were born in Palma. “When you lead a life as nomadic as ours, it is appreciated to have fixed places where you go continuously and where you interact with the family,” she says.

twenty years together



Born in Tucumán (Argentina) 42 years ago, the actress, model and presenter Lorena Bernal grew up in San Sebastián since she was a baby. At the age of 17, she won Miss Spain representing Guipúzcoa. Later she would come to her sentimental relationship with the San Sebastian soccer player Mikel Arteta, current Arsenal coach. The couple, who reside in London, have just celebrated their thirteenth wedding anniversary. “I’m not superstitious -says Lorena- besides, I count the years we’ve been together, which are 20, not the years we’ve been married.”

Seeing them, one would say that married life is a path of roses for them… She clarifies it: «Ha, ha… It’s not. If living with oneself is already complicated, with another person, even more so. Although ours is undoubtedly a true adventure. In these 20 years we have changed cities, countries, homes, surroundings, cultures many times… For example, the school my children go to now is the seventh for the eldest. Seeing each other grow in every way, and seeing how we reinvent ourselves or adapt to the new situations that are presented to us makes living together very entertaining.

Mother of Gabriel, Daniel and Oliver, aged 14, 11 and 8 respectively, Lorena, who in her day walked on international catwalks and even participated in some well-known Hollywood series, has spent a few years focused on parenting more than on her professional agenda. . “But this summer – she warns – I am seeing my children more mature and independent, which means that I will be able to devote more time to my passions.”

“Always following the internal pulses of my soul”, reads the motto of Lorena Bernal’s Instagram account. «A point has come in my life -she explains- in which I no longer listen to my head (which does not stop talking) and I am only guided by the illusion or peace that the different decisions I make bring me. If a project gives me an impulse, I jump right in, no matter how crazy the idea is. The head provides a logic based rather on fears, prejudices or limitations. But if you let yourself be carried away by intuition, you realize that magical things start to happen to you ».

It is the philosophy of this ‘summer Mallorcan’ who believes she has found the secret to happiness, or at least is on the path… «It consists in not being afraid to open up to love. Towards oneself, towards others, towards life in general. The hard part is applying it on a day-to-day basis. But I firmly believe that it can be achieved or, at least, get pretty close.