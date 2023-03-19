Wednesday, March 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lorena Arenas, first individual sport athlete qualified for Paris 2024

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Lorena Arenas, first individual sport athlete qualified for Paris 2024


close

Lorraine Arenas

Lorraine Arenas

Lorraine Arenas

The marcher joins the women’s soccer team.

The Colombian women Sandra Lorraine Arenas, of the Antioquia League, achieved the minimum qualifying standard for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships, finishing second, in the 20 km Asian Walk Championship, with 1:28:02.

See also  In the era of Ganna, the Six Days in Italy returns at the end of November: Milan or Montichiari

In addition, the walker Arenas, born in Pereira 29 years ago, broke her own national record (1:28:03) and became the first athlete from Colombia classified for one of the individual sports listed in Paris 2024.

Arenas joins the Colombian Women’s National Team, ready for its third participation.

SPORTS

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

See also  Dani Alves: zero hour to find out if he's out of jail

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lorena #Arenas #individual #sport #athlete #qualified #Paris

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The statements of ‘Chima Ruiz’ after losing the classic against Rayados

The statements of 'Chima Ruiz' after losing the classic against Rayados

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result