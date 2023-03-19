Lorena Arenas, first individual sport athlete qualified for Paris 2024

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Lorraine Arenas
Lorraine Arenas
The marcher joins the women’s soccer team.
The Colombian women Sandra Lorraine Arenas, of the Antioquia League, achieved the minimum qualifying standard for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships, finishing second, in the 20 km Asian Walk Championship, with 1:28:02.
In addition, the walker Arenas, born in Pereira 29 years ago, broke her own national record (1:28:03) and became the first athlete from Colombia classified for one of the individual sports listed in Paris 2024.
Arenas joins the Colombian Women’s National Team, ready for its third participation.
