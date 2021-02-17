Lorena Álvarez communicated through her social networks that His father died because of the coronavirus last Sunday, February 14. Through your official account TwitterThe Latina journalist also revealed that she had to wait until this Wednesday to be able to cremate the body of the man who gave her life.

“My biological father passed away on Sunday. Just today, Wednesday, I was able to cremate him. This is how saturated funeral services are, ”said the communicator.

In his pronouncement, Lorraine Alvarez emphasized that all citizens must continue to comply with the biosafety protocols established for the prevention of coronavirus, since the health crisis in our country is still critical.

Lorena Álvarez reports on the death of her father.

“I am telling you so that you understand that COVID-19 is no joke. The second wave is terrible, contagious and deadly. Do not lower your guard ”, explained the presenter of 90 Central in Twitter.

Upon learning of the loss of Lorraine Alvarez, his followers gave him their condolences through social networks and sent him strength to cope with this difficult moment of his life.

Lorena Álvarez criticizes influencers in political crisis

In mid-November 2020, Lorena Álvarez harshly criticized Peruvian influencers for their silence during the political crisis in our country.

“You don’t have to take a position, but you do have to collaborate by giving information and rising to the occasion because this country is yours too. They have shown that if they are not paid, they do not have an opinion, “he said in an interview with La República.

Lorena Álvarez on the influencers who do not talk about the crisis in Peru “They showed that if they are not paid, they do not have an opinion”

