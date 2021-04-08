Lorena Álvarez showed her annoyance at the unfortunate comments made by the candidate Rafael López Aliaga about some journalists.

In the middle of her newscast, the host of 90 Central regretted that the representative of the Popular Renovation party carried out his political campaign with insults especially directed at women.

“For a change, the candidate persists with unacceptable words to journalists, especially women. From here, I love Juliana Oxenford for the candidate’s unacceptable statements, ”said the Latina host with obvious annoyance.

Through her social networks, Juliana Oxenford mentioned that she had been the victim of strong qualifications by Rafael López Aliaga.

“Mr. López Aliaga just called me ‘igno …’. A guy who can’t even say ‘hello’ in a debate without reading a piece of paper, insults me and without being able to pronounce my name well, he says ‘ignore …’ (…) What a subject! ”, Wrote the communicator on his Twitter account, who had the full support of his followers.

He also mentioned that it is not the first time that the candidate has issued such insults towards other journalists. A few days ago, Rosa María Palacios and Mónica Delta were also affected by the words of the also businessman.

It is worth mentioning that Latina is evaluating taking legal action against the candidate for his statements against Mónica Delta after an interview in the Weekly Report.

Lorena Álvarez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.