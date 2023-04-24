Lorraine Alvarez Not only has she established herself as one of the most influential journalists on Peruvian television, but she has also stated on more than one occasion as a faithful supporter of Alianza Lima. The host usually uses her social networks to share her joy in each triumph of the blue and white club and she also takes advantage of her appearances on the Latina news to reaffirm her support.

Precisely, the press woman made an important revelation linked to the Victorian team during the interview she had with the YouTube program “Tiempo muerto”, by the sports narrator Giancarlo Granda.

YOU CAN SEE: Lorena Álvarez drove with the Alianza shirt after victory in Libertadores: With the most beautiful

Lorena Álvarez refused to be a cheerleader at Noche Blanquiazul 2020

Knowing her fanaticism for Alianza Lima, the journalist asked Lorena Álvarez if she would like to be a cheerleader at an upcoming Blue and White Night, the event where the club presents each season’s squad to its people.

But it was a big surprise when the journalist assured that she sees little chance of this happening, since in 2020 she canceled the blue and white club that had chosen her as one of the presenters at the last minute. The host clarified that she made this decision because there were players reported for physical aggression towards their partners.

“I don’t know if they invite me to animate the Blue and White Night because there was a time when they invited me and the day before I canceled because my moral needle did not allow me to go present that Alianza team that had a lot of denounced for violence in the equipment. As much as it was Alianza and the fans weren’t to blame, I couldn’t go present a team with Jean Deza”sentenced.

As you remember, that Alianza Lima squad in 2020 had soccer players with Alexi Gómez and Jean Deza as members, who had been denounced in the past by their ex-partners for physical and psychological aggression.

#Lorena #Álvarez #refused #host #Blue #White #Night #due #complaints #players