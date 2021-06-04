A few days before the presidential elections in Peru, Lorena Álvarez used her social networks to report death threats and political harassment against her.

The renowned Latina journalist explained that the intimidations come through her friends. They were told that a dictatorship will enter that “will bring order”, which will not be led by either of the two presidential candidates.

“Now they even write to my friends to send threats to me. My ‘crime’ is to believe in fairness. And he does not hesitate to threaten me with death saying that they are going to cut my throat. I do not understand so much evil, “he wrote.

In addition, Lorraine alvarez published the messages that come with strong death threats. “Your yellow journalist friend already has the days numbered, neither (…) Castillo nor ‘China’ (in reference to Keiko Fujimori) will come to power. Here there will be a dictatorship and it will put order, criminals, corrupt and incidentally junk journalists like your friend will be put to the guillotine, ”was part of the text.

Lorena Álvarez denounces death threats as a result of the elections. Lorena Álvarez / Instagram

In another of her post, the presenter indicated that these harassments are repeatedly sent to different people who are dedicated to informing.

“Lately my mailbox is full of ‘good wishes’ from supporters of a candidate. They are not isolated events, it is harassment of journalists”, He emphasized.

Lorena Álvarez sympathizes with Juliana Oxenford after RLA insults

Lorena Álvarez was outraged by the unfortunate comments made by the candidate Rafael López Aliaga about some journalists.

“For a change, the candidate persists with unacceptable words to journalists, especially women. From here I love Juliana Oxenford for the candidate’s unacceptable statements, ”said the Latina host with obvious annoyance.

Lorena Álvarez and Juliana Oxenford

