Despite the fact that its rating is not ostentatious, “The great chef: celebrities” little by little is attracting followers and several ask their celebrities to participate in the culinary reality show.

One of the most requested is Lorena Álvarez, who, through her Instagram account, responded to the question posed by a user: “If they called you to “The Big Chef: Celebrities”Would you go?”, to which the journalist replies: “Although I love it, it is a program that makes me laugh and that I share with my family, I couldn’t.”

Then, Lorena proceeds to tell two main reasons why it would be difficult for her to go to a season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”: “They record all day and I would come across the news, and the other thing is that, in personal terms, I am picona“.

For the journalist, the competitions are taken seriously and she would not allow herself to lose in the kitchen of the Latina reality show. “I would go to win”, sentenced Lorraine Alvarez.

Mauricio is eliminated from the competition

Recently, during elimination night, the jury of “The Greatest Chef: Celebrities” decided that Mauricio Mesones do not continue participating in the culinary reality show, after failing to overcome the challenges of the episode.

Despite the fact that the musician did everything to correctly present the dishes of the night, his seasoning failed to captivate the demanding jury of the program. “I am very proud of this contest. I have learned a lot from all of you. I’m not leaving sad, I’m leaving happy,” said Mauricio.

Likewise, Mesones thanked all the camaraderie received during “The Big Chef: Celebrities”: “You have to know how to lose, you have to know when you do things wrong and learn from your mistakes. I have what I deserve, but I worked hard until the end. Thank you for your words and thank you for your camaraderie,” he concluded.

How old is Lorena Alvarez?

The renowned Latina journalist, Lorraine Alvarez, was born on July 19, 1984, therefore, he is currently 39 years old. She is married and lives with her partner Alvaro Sarria Lancho.

Lorena Álvarez and her husband Álvaro were married in June 2022. Photo: LR composition/ Instagram Captures See also The richest presidents in Latin America: these are their assets

How did Lorena Álvarez and her husband Álvaro Sarria meet?

Through her social networks, the host of Latina Noticias shared some details about how she met her spouse Álvaro Sarria: “We met 17 years ago at the university; he was my teacher and I was the student. Well, he finished university, every one went on with his life, and three years ago we decided to start a relationship, ”he explained.