The journalists Lorena Álvarez and Pedro Tenorio announced their departure from the morning of Latina. From Monday the 30th, Alicia Reto and Fátima Aguilar will host the newscast.

This Friday, January 27, Lorraine Alvarez and Pedro Tenorio surprised viewers by saying goodbye to “Latina news”. The hosts of the program expressed some emotional words on their last day on the air, although they left open the possibility of continuing in the same television house with another project. For this reason, the journalist assured all her followers that they will have news very soon.

“They have made my life happier and better”, said the communicator when saying goodbye to her colleagues. As is known, from Monday, January 30, Alicia Reto and Fátima Aguilar will be in charge of the newscast.