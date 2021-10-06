This Wednesday, October 6, President Pedro Castillo gave a message to the nation in which he confirmed that Guido Bellido resigned from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. After this news was released, television figures spoke through social networks, one of them was the journalist and television host Lorena Álvarez.

Through her official Twitter account, the former presenter of the 90 night newscast made a hilarious comment in which she highlighted that the departure of the chief of staff occurs just a few days after the arrival of the Italian-Peruvian soccer player Gianluca Lapadula to our country and precisely in the purple month.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter celebrate the resignation of Guido Bellido

“ Will this miracle come courtesy of Lapadula or the Lord of Miracles? In October things always happen “Lorena Álvarez wrote in the publication that in a short time managed to exceed 1,000 ‘likes’.

Like the Latina communicator, figures such as Mónica Delta, Juliana Oxenford and Patricia Chirinos have reacted to the commented departure of Guido Bellido from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers through their respective Twitter accounts.

Lorraine alvarez

YOU CAN SEE: Gigi Miter on Guido Bellido’s resignation from the PCM: “I applaud and celebrate that decision”

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter celebrate the resignation of Guido Bellido

The television hosts Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter celebrated the resignation of Guido Bellido from the PCM during the latest edition of Amor y fuego.

“I applaud and celebrate this decision,” said the presenter; in turn, the popular ‘Peluchín’ commented “What great news … Let’s hope that this time they don’t put Cerrón or Bermejo.”