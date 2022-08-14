Few months have passed since Lorraine Alvarez decided to unite her life in marriage with the director Alvaro Sarria, in an intimate and cozy ceremony held on June 4. Now, many questions have arisen about whether the journalist plans to increase the number of her members in her family, next to her current husband.

Given this, the television presenter pointed out that she is satisfied with what Álvaro and she have formed over the years and that having more children is not in her future plans.

Álvaro Sarria and Lorena Álvarez acquired a new home. Photo: Instagram

Lorena Álvarez no longer wants babies

Although he proves to be more than happy with his recent marriage, Lorraine Alvarez stands firm with respect to his wishes and those of his partner. In this way, she clarified that, after talking with him, they have decided not to have more children, since both have already lived through that stage in the past.

“ No, we are not going to have more children, we have the whole family. We both have children, we have opted for that decision, ”he commented for El Popular.

Lorena Álvarez and Álvaro Sarria. Photo: Instagram

Lorena Álvarez talks about her married stage

On the other hand, she was encouraged to tell how the process of having the person she loves everywhere has been and clarified that it has not been a strong change for her, since she began to live with Álvaro Sarria before saying yes in front of him. altar.

“The traditional version was ‘one leaves her house married’, but we have lived together for a year and a half. We did it to see how we get along on a day-to-day basis. We have adapted, because we both have children. We have put together a puzzle and we are very happy, ”she stated.

Lorena Álvarez married Álvaro Sarria. Photo: Instagram capture