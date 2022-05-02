Irapuato, Guanajuato.- The Municipal President of IrapuatoGuanajuato, Lorena Alfaro responded to the rector of the University of Guanajuato (UG) Luis Felipe Guerrero Agripino, asked that the death of Ángel Yael not be politicized, and indicated that she had already visited the house where the 19-year-old adolescent lived and commented that if he did not have an approach with the victim’s parents at first, it was out of respect for his mourning.

“I will be careful not to lend myself to any political game, remaining on the side of the family at all times, but demanding with all my strength from the institutions that we reach truth and justice, I say to young university students: I will do everything is within my reach so that the death of Ángel Yael does not remain like this, you have my word and my full attention, I am also a bee, I am also, just like you, I studied at this university. ‘The truth will set you free,’” said Lorena Alfaro, mayor of Irapuato, Guanajuato.

The municipal president commented that the death of Ángel Yael will not be a pretext to impose trials or point out guilty, indicated that if she rejects the decision of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and requested that transparency be immediately clarified in the decision to release the element that took the life of the student from the University of Guanajuato, identified as Iván Ibarra Blanco, military police officer of the National Guard (GN).

“What we face today as a society and governments is not only a judicial process to determine responsibility and consequences, it is not the media opportunity to point out, distort and attack characters, institutions and authorities, much less to polarize, what we have it is the sacred and invaluable opportunity to get to the truth and do justice”, commented the president of Irapuato, Lorena Alfaro.

A few days ago, the rector of the University of Guanajuato, Luis Felipe Guerrero, commented that the municipality must react to the homicide, for which Lorena responded:

“We are not going to politicize, nor are we going to polarize, nor are we going to fall into a leading role that is not relevant at this time, this pain, this mourning over the events that occurred with the death of Ángel Yael,” Alfaro mentioned.

The video of the message that the president of Irapuato sent to the national authorities is shared below:

For now, students and authorities hope that it will be President Andrés Manuel López Obrador who will also pronounce his opinion before the murder of the young man from Guanajuato who has shaken society at the national level since Wednesday, April 17, the day on which an element of the National Guard deprived him of following his dreams by opening fire against the young university student.