Only one goal in LaLiga and less than a thousand minutes played. Loren Morón’s statistical balance so far this season is far from the expectations placed on him after two and a half seasons in which he was a reference at the scorer level for this Betis. With a view to the imminent future, his time has come: Sanabria’s departure and Borja Iglesias’ new injury clarify the competitive landscape in the position of nine and Pellegrini will entrust him with that exclusive task in the next two games at least. The youth squad has the challenge of earning ownership in a context without competition and under the shadow of the appearance of the youth squad Raúl to squeeze him.

Pellegrini expects much more from Loren, although the coach was satisfied with the work of his striker in the duels in which he started. His contribution to the game is greater than that of the rest of the team’s points, but his scoring nose does not enter the scene and it is something that minimizes his role in the eleven. At the moment there is caution, but above all hope: Betis faces two games before the derby to catapult their options in Europe or get away from that dream and Loren wants to inscribe his name in that impulse. In Cádiz he will have his first ballot to confirm that his alliance with him is still present.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of February 25, 2021

The injury to Borja Iglesias came in the best moment of form for the Galician, while the irruption of the youth squad Raúl deluded Heliópolis despite his inexperience in the elite. Pellegrini hesitates, but at the same time hands Loren the keys knowing that it is Marbella time. The Verdiblanco team began to show improvements in the game when he took his turn in the team and only his numbers remain to appear, which motivated him to be desired by many teams in Europe during the last two summers.