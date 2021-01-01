Betis’ top scorer last season, Loren Morón, barely enjoyed opportunities in the 16 rounds of this tournament. Only 325 minutes to his credit. Only one ownership. But many present doubts about the future in Heliópolis at the gates of a new winter market in which the Verdiblanco club urgently needs income to reach the coffers to minimize damage. And many focuses are placed on the squad, who did not cost the entity and does have many suitors for the good level he gave in the elite during the last campaigns.

Pellegrini was asked about this reality today and two days into the derby against Sevilla: “All the players are important here, but the club may need to sell a player. Without giving proper names. Loren works to continue until the end of the season and is considered by the coaching staff. But you have to consider the offers that come from any player. “The striker, for now, awaits his chance after starting only one game this season. He also has a goal under his belt and the feeling of having been relegated to last place. of the group of forwards of the first establishment.

The choice of the nine for the derby is a mystery in Heliópolis. Sanabria enjoyed the confidence of Pellegrini but did not deliver either performance or goals in the last appointments. Borja Iglesias is still far from the expectations made when he arrived and Juanmi started against Levante without appreciating what qualities can be decisive in that position. Loren waits her turn. Maybe in the derby. Maybe it was from Betis if they knock on his door again in the next winter market.