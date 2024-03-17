Monday, March 18, 2024, 01:24











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

1. Loren Burón and Dani Vega changed sides in a good tactical move that gave depth to a Murcia team with hardly any chances



In a Murcia team that had a hard time generating any opportunities, the best were the wingers. It all started as always, with Loren Burón on the right and Dani Vega on the left. But this time they made the biggest differences when they changed bands shortly…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



