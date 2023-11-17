Chiara Capitta talks about how she is overcoming panic attacks thanks to therapy

In the last hours, Chiara Capitta, the daughter of Lorella Cuccarini, has openly shared previously unpublished aspects of his private life, focusing in particular on his mental health. Chiara, a well-known social media manager, made her personal journey public through a series of statements.

The words of Chiara Capitta

The young woman confessed that she faces the challenges related to her panic attacks with determination, underlining her commitment to therapeutic path undertaken. Chiara underlined the importance ofhelp received from his therapist, highlighting how this support is allowing her to find herself again:

As for the discomfort, I felt quite uncomfortable, because I was alone and the people passing by stared at me or maybe not even stared at me, but it seemed to me that they were staring at me.

This open and honest recognition of one’s situation reveals not only the interior strenght of Chiara, but also her willingness to openly face the challenges related to mental health. However, now, thanks to her therapy, Cuccarini’s daughter is overcoming it fear to stay in crowded places:

But it’s normal, I think I have to get used to doing things alone, because I have the constant feeling that they judge me because I’m alone and instead most people don’t give a damn.

Through sharing his historyChiara Capitta contributes to raising awareness of the importance of facing things openly and without fear problems related to mental health, encouraging awareness and understanding in society. These were his words: