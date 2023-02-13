Without any shadow of a doubt, Lorella Cuccarini he is one of the most loved and respected celebrities in the world of Italian television. On the occasion of the exhibition in the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival on the notes of “The night flies”, the showgirl showed herself on the stage of the Ariston Theater with a perfect physique. But what is the secret to always keeping fit? She took care of satisfying the most curious ones herself. Let’s find out all of her statements together.

Lorella Cuccarini leaves everyone speechless al San Remo Festival. On the occasion of fourth evening of the singing kermesse, i 24 artists in the competition they performed at the Ariston Theater in duet with a series of special guests.

During the serata CoverCuccarini sang the song “The night flies” with Olly. On the stage of the Ariston Theater, the showgirl appeared with a perfect physique and has shown that it has the grit and energy of 35 years ago.

In light of this, many have wondered what his is secret to maintain such a toned physique. It was she herself who revealed the truth on the occasion of ainterview released at “Vanity Fair”. These were hers words:

The fundamental rule for me is constancy: do even a little, but every day. In this last year I have been alternating Metabolic and Calisthenics lessons, two disciplines that are very close to athletic preparation for artistic gymnastics: one hour a day. Another tip is to walk. If you don’t have time to go to the gym, half an hour a day is enough, at a good pace: it’s a panacea. Also, to stay fit and keep my metabolism up, I eat 5 times a day.

Lorella Cuccarini: the look at the Sanremo Festival 2023

At the festival hosted by Amadeus, Lorella Cuccarini was the first to go down the stairs of the theater with a pair of fishnet stockings. On the occasion of the Cover evening, the woman wore a mini dress total black which highlighted her slim and athletic legs. Have 57 years old and not hear them, this is the impression that Cuccarini gave to all Italian viewers.