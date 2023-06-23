In these days Lorella Cuccarini gave an interview to the weekly ‘F’. Here, the singing teacher of the school Friends of Maria De Filippi he wanted to remember Silvio Berlusconi, also telling an anecdote that links him to the former Premier. Let’s find out together what the showgirl’s words were and what is the episode that binds her to Silvio Berlusconi.

A few days after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, Lorella Cuccarini has decided to remember the former Prime Minister through an interview with the newspaper ‘F’. At the well-known newspaper, the singing teacher of the school Friends of Maria De Filippi she revealed that she has become part of the big family Mediaset in 1987. These were his words about it:

I arrived at Mediaset in ’87 with Pippo Baudo and stayed there until 2001. I remember him as an attentive president, passionate about TV, but also about all the people who made television […] Sometimes he appeared by surprise during rehearsals, because he was curious about the mechanisms, and greeted everyone, from the first to the last worker. He had a great concern for the people who worked for him.

And, continuing, Lorella Cuccarini He continued his speech with these words:

At the end of the second edition of Happy Sunday I lost my first child. A very painful event, so much so that I decided to take a gap year. During that break with my husband we thought about organizing a charity event, ‘Thirty hours for life’.

Finally, concluding, the showgirl then revealed that: