After her daughter Chiara Capitta’s coming out, Lorella Cuccarini breaks the silence on social media

After coming out on social media, Chiara Capitta had ended up in the crosshairs of controversy. In sight of this, Lorella Cuccarini I couldn’t help but give my opinion on your daughter’s utterance. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Clare Capitta, born in 2000, is the daughter of Lorella Cuccarini. Over the past few days, the girl has wanted to express herself regarding her sexual orientation. Indeed, she has become the protagonist of a coming out through a post posted on his Instagram profile:

I can fall in love with a man or a woman.

Such externalization it went viral forcing the girl to make a further intervention on the matter without ever denying what was previously expressed. Now to take the word it was his mother. There professor Of Friends by Maria De Filippi said:

I am very amazed that there has been a stir over a simple statement. I found nothing risky in his words. She is great, she is free to express what she feels.

Subsequently, he reiterated that he was agree with what the daughter has expressed and to share her own thought. These were hers words:

I respect my children’s ideas and life. What if he gets engaged to a woman? I wouldn’t have any problems, we wouldn’t have any, there are no barriers in our family. There’s one thing my husband and I have always thought about: the important thing that our children make choices that lead them to be happy.

Needless to say the speech della Cuccarini was highly appreciated by most users on the web. In fact, there are many people who have left comments of esteem and appreciation under the post.