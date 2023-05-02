Without any shadow of a doubt, Lorella Cuccarini he is one of the most loved and respected celebrities in the world of Italian television. The woman lives in Rome with her family in a villa surrounded by greenery. Let’s find out all the details of her luxurious home together!

Lorella Cuccarini is a famous showgirl, dancer, actress and TV presenter. The woman was born in the city of Rome where he still lives with his family and pets. But how is his villa furnished in detail? It is a’dwelling immersed in greenery and surrounded by a huge garden.

Cuccarini’s house is spread over three levels and is surrounded by trees, hedges, bushes, lawns and flowers. This is most likely a way to ensure the privacy the presenter needs. Furthermore, there is also a huge garden which almost looks like a park where she loves to relax and be outdoors.

The interior of the house is characterized by wood siding from floor to ceiling. The green color surrounding the house releases a natural light that enters the house. Therefore, from the living room you can admire a breathtaking view.

Lorella Cuccarini: her pets

Lorella Cuccarini has two pets. It is a dog and a cat. As for the latter, it is called measure and can enjoy a feline corner that the presenter has set up especially for her. We are talking about an environment characterized by games, a scratching post and a green carpet. Instead, the dog is called Percy. The showgirl enjoys going for walks with her pet in the large park that surrounds her villa. Furthermore, she also loves to play sports and keep fit.