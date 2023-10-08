Yesterday, another appointment was broadcast with the program hosted by Silvia Toffanin, Verissimo, in which she took part Lorella Cuccarini. In fact, the latter gave a long interview that touched on private and important aspects of her life and his.

This time the Amici teacher unexpectedly spoke about the much discussed issue coming out of daughter Chiara. In recent weeks, the young girl wanted to reveal an important detail of her private life which created quite a stir.

In fact, after his words came those of his mother Lorella who explained her point of view to Silvia Toffanin and the audience at home. Here are her statements.

Lorella Cuccarini talks about her daughter Chiara’s coming out: Her unexpected words

Among the topics covered, one could not miss the one concerning some statements made by his daughter Chiara. In fact, the young girl spoke of a love without any label. Lorella then commented: “I have to say that I was very struck by the fact that there was so much fuss”.

“She simply said that she was an open, free girl and that she could fall in love with both a girl and a boy. And I also appreciated this sincerity. Our kids grew up in an environment where they are free to be what they want”.

“Like every parent we hope that i children are simply happy. The way, conditions or choices are theirs alone”. Furthermore, he explained what in her opinion led to so much fuss: “There is a need to have news every day and every hour; therefore, anything is taken as a pretext. Leave your time as the news changes from day to day”.

Subsequently, she then wanted to tell how she, together with her husband, have always done everything to be able to protect their children from media exposure. “We have never had them photographed and the ones we have chosen or taken on certain occasions. Today we see each other more and each of them has their own social networks.” Finally, she wanted to show herself very proud of her children, during the interview given to Silvia Toffanin’s microphones.