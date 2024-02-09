Present as co-host on the fourth evening of Sanremo 2024, Lorella Cuccarini talks about the illness that struck her, a thyroid tumor, and how she recovered

She will be the co-host of the fourth evening of the 2024 Sanremo Festival, alongside her colleague Amadeus. There is great anticipation for the arrival of the most beloved Italian on the Ariston stage. The showgirl recently told, however, about a difficult moment in her life. Lorella Cuccarini he had one thyroid neoplasm, for which doctors had to operate on her. And she tells the story herself how she recovered.

Lorella Cuccarini

The showgirl, dancer, actress, singer and presenter is the most loved by Italians, as an old advertisement stated. She is not new to Ariston stagesince already in 1993 she was co-host alongside Pippo Baudo, who discovered her and launched her into the world of entertainment in 1986.

A great protagonist of Italian television, today we see her as a singing teacher in the talent show Friends of Maria De Filippi, after having also been a dance teacher. At 56 she has a shape that all women envy.

Married since 1991 to Silvio Capitta, record and television producer, she is also the mother of four children. She herself recently wanted to talk about a bad setback she had in 2002, after being diagnosed with a thyroid tumor.

The tireless professional had to stop and dedicate himself to his health. In fact, the doctors had to remove her thyroid and the tumor. And it wasn't easy to recover after the surgery. But she tells how she did it.

Lorella Cuccarini talks about thyroid cancer, diagnosed in 2002

In order to recover from the surgery and the total removal of the thyroid, the showgirl has focused on a healthy diet, which does not exclude anything, but is balanced. This is also the secret of her perfect physical shape.

Thanks to the correct diet he was able to keep his weight under control, which is not easy to keep at bay after the removal of his thyroid. And then she took refuge in her beautiful family, who has always been by her side.