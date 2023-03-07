Lorella Boccia in tears on social media: “It’s a special day”. What happened

Lorella Boccia, presenter and dancer, showed herself in tears on social media, sharing with her community the emotional difficulty she experienced in having to detach herself from her daughter Luce Althea. In fact, the time has come to get back to work for the start of a new project.

“It’s a special day. From today I will spend a few hours away from Luce. I’m calm because there is a trusted person with her, so that’s not the point. The point is that I didn’t think it would be so emotionally hard to start over, even if I’m very happy to get my hands on a new project”, explained Lorella Boccia.

Luce is the first daughter born about a year and a half after the union with Niccolò Presta. “Millions of mothers start over almost immediately out of necessity based on the type of work they do and, believe me, only now do I understand how strong you/we are!”.

“I know the theory well and I know that committing myself to doing the things I love will make me an even happier mother and consequently this is also positive for the little girl. I understood that I just have to learn to manage this new emotion which, however, sometimes (also the fault of society and old heritage), makes the practice decidedly more complicated than the theory. I wanted to vent a little because I know many moms have tried and try this. PS. Sometimes crying is just what we need to start a new chapter», concludes Lorella Boccia.