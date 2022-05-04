In the new edition of Made in South which is airing on Monday night on Rai two to lead there Lorella Boccia in the company of the rapper Clementine.

And in the course of the last episode, the presenter who was orphaned of her companion in adventure forced at home because she tested positive for the covid, remained the protagonist of a sensational gaffe live.

It all happened at the opening of the program. As usual the introduction is given by the conductors from the stairs in the audience. Perhaps believing that she is not yet on the air, Lorella has let herself go to a colorful expression that the social world has not forgiven her.

The dancer, believing she was not on the air yet, screamed clearly “What the hell is shit!”. But the show had to continue so she noticed the gaffe she took it philosophically laughing, she then greeted the audience and started the show.

But first she connected from home with Clementine positive for covid. The rapper admitted that he only had a little cough but that he was fine. In place of him alongside Lorella there was Maurizio Casagrandea permanent presence that replaced the great Clementino.

It goes without saying that on social media many have commented on the gaffe made by Lorella live. Up Twitter many have shouted “duck” or “unfortunate episode”.

Some were even nastier like a follower who wrote: “But is the girl who presents …”.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the program fails to take off. The ratings are lower and lower week after week.

The last episode saw 945 thousand viewers connected to the TV, equal to 5.6% share. Slight decrease compared to the first episodes even if the average is not below the usual one of Rai due.