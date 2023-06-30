Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is back at the Annapurna Showcase, with a new one presentation videos which helps to increase the expectation for this very interesting Simogo’s adventure.

Announced with a trailer practically a year ago, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes proves to have matured in this period of development, with considerable work done on the construction of the game world and the characteristics of the strange eclectic gameplay that characterizes it.

On the other hand, the Simogo team has already made itself known for very particular experiences, especially on mobile platforms: they are in fact the authors of Year Walk and Device 6, two of the most bizarre adventures that can be found on these platforms.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes does not seem to be outdone: here too it is a question of observing and trying to understand the underlying logic behind the riddles apparently abstruse. We need to consider numbers, schemes, drawings that can lead us towards the solution.

“Is this all part of a macabre game, a conspiracy or a simple treasure hunt?” Ask the developers, who present this adventure in a truly fascinating way: “The stage is set. Imagine an ancient Baroque residence, perhaps a hotel or perhaps a museum, somewhere in central Europe. A woman wanders around looking for answers”. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is coming up PCs and Nintendo Switches.