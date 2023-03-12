With the number Tattoo Loreen will make another shot at the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Sweden in May. On Saturday evening she won the Melodifestivalen with a big difference. She received the highest score from every country except Croatia from the foreign jury. The public also rewarded the singer with the most points. In 2012, Loreen already won the singing event with the song Euphoria which became the biggest Eurovision hit of all time.

It is still doubtful whether the act that Loreen did in the Swedish preliminary round can also take place in Liverpool. For this she uses a huge LED screen. In the beginning she is only between the stage and the screen. Later in the song she ‘pushes’ the huge colossus up and through light effects she seems to be moving in a storm. In the Swedish newspaper aftonbladet however, read that the LED screen may be too heavy for the stage in Liverpool.

During the Swedish show, in which twelve acts participated, the presenters switched between Loreen’s performance and the other performances. This is because the construction of the stage for the act Tattoo it’s a big job. The possibilities at the Eurovision Song Contest are smaller because another 37 artists will also perform there. If the LED screen is too heavy, Sweden will adjust the act, says Sweden project manager Anders Wistbacka.