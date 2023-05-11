The announcement arrived on social media where the couple published a photo where they are dressed for the wedding.

The eldest daughter of Loredana Lecciso, Brigitta Cazzato, she got married in Kenya with mate Jan. The same couple gave the news on social media. Brigitta has published a shot in which she appears while she is wearing a wedding dress alongside her new husband, also in white.

Brigitta is is the daughter born from the relationship between Loredana and the television entrepreneur Fabio Cazzato, to which she was linked from 1993 to 1996. She is 28 years old and, in the rare photos shared on social networks, she bears a certain resemblance to her beautiful mother.

Source: Instagram

He married Jan, a half Iranian and half German boy with whom he has been together since 2021. They got married inside the luxurious hotel managed by the new groom in Kenya. They are a very private couple and in fact even this happy event took place quietly without too many proclamations.

Brigitta limited herself only to publishing a shot of the wedding accompanied by the caption: “Mr and Mrs”. Rain of likes and best wishes for the couple who live far from the world of entertainment. Even her social profile is private.

It was Brigitta who made the wedding known during an interview with the weekly Nuovo. And she did it in Kenya since she has always had a particular attraction for the African continent.

Graduated in Fashion in Milan, Brigitta she was divided for a long time between life in Italy and volunteering in Africa. In Watamu, a small coastal city in Kenya, the paternal grandparents own a house. The meeting with Jan took place in 2021. Since then, the two have become inseparable.

The couple had pronounced their first yes last December with a civil ceremony celebrated in Lecce. A few months after that moment, the big party arrived in Kenya.