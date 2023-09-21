Over the last few hours the name of Loredana Lecciso has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The showgirl has in fact become the protagonist of a sensational revelation about Romina Power which is making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what her words were.

In recent months Loredana Lecciso has been constantly in the news due to her failure to participate in the celebrations organized on the occasion of her 80th birthday. Al Bano. Many hypotheses have arisen around this story, but only now has Loredana Lecciso decided to break the silence and reveal the whole story truth about.

In detail, the showgirl confessed that she did not take part in the birthday celebrations of singer precisely at the behest of Romina Power. These were his words about it:

I did it for the love of Al Bano. he wanted us all to be there, I immediately accepted with great enthusiasm but his ex-wife didn’t do the same. So, to avoid problems in Al Abano, I decided with great regret not to go there myself.

Following the words of Loredana Lecciso, Romina Power she remained silent and decided not to respond to what the showgirl revealed. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Al Bano’s ex-wife will respond publicly to the showgirl’s words.

Loredana Lecciso, the words about Al Bano: “I live with him, we are a family”

But it didn’t end here. Loredana Lecciso then made some revelations about Al Banorevealing that: