The couple formed by Al Bano Carrisi and Loredana Lecciso has always attracted the attention of the general public in a particular way. Perhaps the notoriety of the character, perhaps the short distance between the birth of this story and the end of the one between Al Bano and Romina Power.

Perhaps we are still hoping for a flashback between the two singers who led the audience to follow very closely the events (but above all the crises) affecting the couple. Yet the years pass but Al Bano and Loredana seem more united than ever and their children I’m there clear demonstration of the their strong bond.

Recently to keep the attention on herself is Jasmine Carrisi, who has now become a woman in all respects. The meeting between the beauty of the showgirl and the talent of cash they have gave birth to a wonderful girlfull of hidden qualities and capabilities.

Jasmine Carrisi recently celebrated his 21st birthday. On the occasion of her birthday party, the new singer has decided to show off a bold and sophisticated look in the new generation. It can be said that the shots taken during her party will surely have made many young guys lose their minds for the beauty of her.

Mom too Loredanaduring the party, it stood out for its splendor. The party was obviously held in the family villa and had the theme of “super pink”. Loredana, for the occasion, could only choose the most suitable look.

There are not many shots of the woman, but from what little you notice from the photos it is obvious how the good taste of Lecciso never expires. The pink pink dress that the woman has chosen highlights her complexion and she goes very well with her blonde hair.

The flared skirt highlights the curves of Loredana, especially combined with the upper part of the dress, which instead is very high-necked. The long sleeves and the embroidery on the waist, then, give a touch of elegance to this screaming outfit.