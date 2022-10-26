About a month ago Mara Venier received a warning from Romina Power. A few weeks after the event, Loredana Lecciso intervened to comment on the episode. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Loredana Lecciso did not appreciate the beware that Romina Power sent to Mara Venier about a month ago. To make public the gesture of the singer had been the same host of Sunday Inon the occasion ofhosted of Al Bano’s wife in the Rai program.

Already during the interview with Sunday InLoredana had said she did not know i reasons that hid behind this gesture. However, a month after the episode, the woman did a intervention in the pages of the weekly “DiPiù”. When she asked her for aopinion about what happened, he replied:

I just didn’t expect it. I was stunned when Mara told me so.

Al Bano’s wife did not like theattitude of Romina Power towards Mara Venier and did not even understand it. With these words concluded his comment:

It could have been avoided. Also because the lady had absolutely not been contemplated in the thinking of the authors of Domenica In.

Mara Venier is warned by Romina Power

Before starting theinterview to Loredana Lecciso, Mara Venier had announced in live of having been warned by Romina Power:

We don’t name why they sue us. We do not have to name anything, it is not named for now then let’s see. I prefer not to mention Romina, we have been warned not to mention her name. Quiet Romina, and best wishes it’s your dear birthday.

Meanwhile, none have come yet declaration by the singer-songwriter who prefers to remain silent.