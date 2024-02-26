Loredana Bertè comes second in the San Marino competition and therefore will not be present at the Eurovision Song Contest

Loredana Bertèa world-famous Italian singer-songwriter, recently participated in the Sanremo Festival 2024. The singer who placed seventh in the final ranking, with the song Pazza. After the Festival, you decided to participate in the San Marino competition “A voice for San Marino“, but unfortunately, she came second and therefore will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest. Ironically about her defeat, Loredana accuses her ex-husband of not wanting her in Sweden.

Loredana Bertè

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Sweden and the representative for Italy will be Angelina Mango, winner of the latest edition of the Sanremo Festival. Bertè, after having earned seventh place in the final ranking of the Festival, and the Mia Martini prize, decided to participate in the competition San Marino. The event, which is entitled A voice for San Marino saw many competitors compete with notes and music. Megara, second place, won the victory Loredana Bertè.

Therefore, the singer will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest of 2024. Ironically about the defeat, Loredana hypothesizes that some member of the jury is a friend of her ex-husband Björn Borg. The former Swedish tennis player was married to Bertè from 1989 to 1993. Obviously Loredana's words are to play down the defeat, which according to her fans was unfair.

Loredana's stupendous performance allowed her to win two prizes in the San Marino competition. In fact the jury assigns the Critics Award and Ogae Italy at Bertè. These two awards, however, were not enough to win the competition and therefore, the Italian singer will not be present at the Eurovision Song Contest as a representative of San Marino. All of her fans commented on the post shared by the singer, expressing all their disappointment with the final result of the competition.