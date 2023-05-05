A few weeks ago, with a post on social media, Loredana Bertè announced the suspension of her tour dates for the next few months because she would have had to undergo surgery. The singer’s staff had not disclosed the reason for the operation, which was defined as urgent. So many fans worried about the artist’s health condition.

However, today her sister Leda takes care of clarifying: “I was worried when I learned that my sister had suddenly not been well and that she risked”, she told DiPiù. The surgery would have gone well and Loredana would be getting back on her feet right now: the artist’s life was never in danger.

In short, the worst seems to be behind us. Leda, whose relationship with her sister is not idyllic, reported having spoken to Loredana’s assistant, who assured her that the singer’s life is not in danger and that she has never been. Mouth closed instead on the details relating to the type of problem that forced the artist to this emergency operation.

On the other hand, the two sisters don’t have a very close relationship: “We haven’t spoken to each other for some time – added Leda – Nothing in particular happened. But there were times when she left on hers and I on mine. It’s not like a terrible fight happened, absolutely not ”. And again: “Loredana has her own life, she has my phones and when she wants she calls me. I am a very helpful person and all in all I let you live life as you want. We hear or we don’t hear, she knows I’m there. I love her very much because she is a woman who has suffered and I should also reproach her for something. But this is a conversation between you and me that remains face to face. It’s quite personal stuff.”

In the post on Instagram with which the momentary stop at the concerts was announced a few weeks ago, we read: “The artist is not in danger of life and he did his best to be with you but the physical pain is too strong and not allows her all the efforts inherent in travel and concerts”.