There had been no news of for weeks Loredana Berte following the announcement last month that she needed emergency surgery due to a health problem. Problem that also forced her to postpone giving her tour.

What the singer was operated on was not clarified but the latest update was given by her sister Leda who had updated the fans on Loredana’s health by saying that she was fine, the surgery was successful and now she was spending a period of convalescence in the hospital.

In the past few hours it was Bertè herself who returned to social media, reassuring fans about her health conditions.

“I’m recovering. Can’t wait to get back on stage and see you again. I took advantage of this forced break to listen to some music and I’m also watching Eurovision! I listened to the great classics and discovered new talents. Music is always a great source of inspiration for me. See you soon, a kiss” – these are the words written by Loredana in her last post accompanied by an old photo.

Obviously the post was stormed by fans who wrote tons of messages wishing them a speedy recovery. Several colleagues have also shown their support, such as Patty Pravo who left a heart.

Even if the live dates of his tour have been scheduled for 2024, the artist has announced a possible return to the scene already this summer, with the Summer Tour poster.

“I can’t wait to get back on stage with my super band and my amazing staff that I love madly, see you this summer with the Manifesto Summer Tour” – wrote the artist.