How is Loredana Bertè after the urgent surgery? The singer has published a video on her official profile: “Hi, I’m Loredana”

How are you Loredana Berte after the emergency operation? The news had spread last month and had made his many fans worry. It was the star who reassured everyone through a video on social media.

Loredana Bertè published a video on her social profiles, while she was at the San Raffaele hospital. She has already undergone one control visit after the surgery.

Loredana Bertè’s video

Hi, I’m Loredana, I’m at San Raffaele, I’ve just finished my checkup. The surgeon told me that I can finally start rehabilitation therapy. Starting therapy is a fundamental thing to be able to do the tour. I look forward to seeing you in July throughout Italy. Please come everyone, I’ll wait for you. HI.

In a few hours, the video has reached an incredible number of reactions and comments from fans who have shown themselves happy and relieved seeing it well. Messages of affection and support, which demonstrate how much Loredana Bertè is loved by the Italian public.

The worrying announcement came last April. The staff of the star had made it known that Loredana was forced to postpone all the dates of the tour because she had to undergo an urgent operation.

The definitive prognosis will be determined in the post-operative period, which is why it was decided to postpone the tour. The physical pain is too strong and does not allow the efforts that come from travel and concerts. She hopes to see you soon in better shape than before.

The staff had specified that Bertè it was not life threatening. However, the operation did not allow her to face her concerts. However, no further details were disclosed on the intervention.

Now a video of Loredana Bertè has arrived to reassure everyone. He’s fine, she’ll just have to deal with one rehabilitation carebut then he will return to the stage fiercer than ever.