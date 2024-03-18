Singer Loredana Bertè had to postpone two more concerts due to disturbances that arrive suddenly and cannot be predicted. Here's how it is

There is no respite for the Mia Martini Award-winning singer at Sanremo Festival 2024. For Loredana Bertè other concerts have been postponed, due to sudden and unexpected disturbances that do not give her peace and do not allow her to continue her tour. Is the interpreter of Crazy like her really after being hospitalized for an illness that struck her a few days ago?

The singer is not ready to return to the stage after illness which struck her in Rome and forced her to be hospitalized for some time. The doctors immediately started what was called “shock therapy”, but her health conditions are still worrying.

For a few days it seems that Loredana Bertè has returned to Milan. In the last few hours several dates of his Manifesto Tour have been cancelled. And now we discover that two other concerts have also been postponed due to serious health problems.

Loredana's entourage has made it known that the next two dates in Brescia and Turin they will be rescheduled. In fact, they will be held on 20 and 24 May respectively. Fans are worried at this point, because it seems that he won't return to the stage before April 3rd.

The announcement was made on Sunday 17 March with a post on the singer's official social channels, fresh from the success of Sanremo 2024 with the song 'Crazy'. Those who have already purchased the ticket will be able to attend the live show on the new dates or request a refund.

Loredana Bertè, two more concerts postponed: what are her real health conditions?

After the sudden illness that struck her in Rome last week, fans of the blue-haired singer are definitely worried. The entourage talks about “clinical tests scheduled by Loredana's medical staff for next week“.

“These latest tests will be used to make a diagnosis in order to prescribe a pharmacological therapy that can resolve in a (hopefully definitive) manner the disorders that too frequently arrive suddenly and unexpectedly, as has happened in the last few days.“.