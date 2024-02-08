“I'm not used to first places, my comfort zone is last.” Loredana Bertè makes a quick visit to the press room to thank the reception of her song Crazy she received. “Vote for me, I would like to go to the Eurovision, because it is held in Malmoe, so I can annoy my ex-husband. And I get a nice revenge”, she said, recalling her failed marriage with the tennis player Björn Borg. Her favor with the press also projects her towards a possible Critics' Award. “Isn't it possible to win festivals and critics?”, Loredana dreams big that she would like to dedicate the success “to Mimì”.

By Roberta Lancellotti



01:38