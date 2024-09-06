Loredana Bertè’s concert cancelled due to health problems scheduled for tomorrow evening in Capri. The singer – as reported on her social profiles – was diagnosed with “acute gastroduodenitis complicated by arterial hypertension in known hiatal hernia with intrathoracic migration on gastric fundus”. The first treatments improved but did not resolve the clinical picture, for this reason the doctor today prescribed rest and medical therapy for another 7 days, promising to revisit her in the next few days for a medical reassessment.

Bertè – her staff reports – had already started the concert in the previous date in Mantua on August 31st with a delay of about 35 minutes after a day in which she had complained of strong abdominal pains which were then aggravated, once on stage, by the strong humid heat which was also evidently suffered by the audience present. She had managed, even though she had to sit down often (something which had never happened before), to perform, completing the concert with tenacity but with great effort.

So, once she returned to Milan, after a medical check-up she was given the diagnosis that forces her to skip tomorrow’s concert. “We are all extremely sorry – the staff comments – for this special date that we cared a lot about, especially Loredana” who “will still end her ‘Ribelle Summer Tour’ with the date in Terni on September 21st”. Finally, it is announced that the methods and timing of ticket refunds will be communicated shortly.