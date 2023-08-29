Yesterday evening during a concert in Palmi (RC) the singer Loredana Bertè spoke of violence against women recalling the rape suffered in Turin when she was 16 years old: “I was raped, beaten to death and left on the street by a bastard. Every 6 hours – every 6 hours! – a femicide, not to mention abuses like Palermo”, in reference to the July 7 gang rape. “That’s why I stopped keeping silent. I am not flesh,” said Bertè, quoting the slogan of the social media campaign against sexual violence against women.



