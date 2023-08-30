In fact, Loredana Bertè posted a video on her Instagram profile in which she recounted the fact that occurred when the singer he was only 16 years old : “I myself was the victim of a bastard who has me raped , beaten to death and left on a road del co…o in Turin” she told the audience. The singer also explained that she had chosen to tell the bad personal experience driven by the desire to join the campaign in solidarity with the girl victim of gang rape in Palermo, using the hashtag #iononsonocarne: “Every 6 hours a femicide! Not to mention abuses, like those in Palermo. That’s why I stopped keeping silent, I’m not flesh . I’m not meat.”

This, however, is not the first time that Loredana Bertè talks about violence. In an episode of very truein fact, the singer had explained to Silvia Toffanin: “At 16 I was raped. I used to have evenings with the Collettine, Rita Pavone’s corps de ballet”. Loredana Bertè had then explained the context in which the violence had occurred: “We were traveling around Italy with Don Lurio having evenings, I was the only virgin of the group and they all tried to convince me, talking to me about a person madly in love with me”. Then the rape: “After a month I decided to meet him, he took me to his apartment and when I heard the padlock close, I feared the worst . I wanted to run away, but he beat me up and raped me“.