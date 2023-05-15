Loredana Bertè breaks the silence after the emergency surgery: how is she?

Loredana Bertè breaks the silence on social media after the emergency surgery she underwent last April and which forced her to postpone her tour.

“Hello everyone, I’m recovering, I can’t wait to get back on stage and see you again – wrote the singer on her Instagram profile – I took advantage of this forced break to listen to some music, and I’m also watching Eurovision!”.

“I listened to the great classics and discovered new talents… music is always a great source of inspiration for me. See you soon, a kiss ”concluded Loredana Bertè in her post.

On April 17, the singer’s staff had announced that “after a specialist surgical check-up, she will have to undergo a fairly urgent operation in the next few days. The definitive prognosis will be determined in the post-operative period, which is why it was decided to postpone the tour to next autumn/winter or spring 2024”.

“I was worried when I learned that my sister had suddenly not been well and that she took a risk” had revealed her sister Leda without however clarifying the reasons for the operation.