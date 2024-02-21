Loredana Bertè was married to Bjorn Borg from 1989 to 1992: only 3 years, but characterized by many difficulties that led to the end of their relationship.

Loredana Bertè she shared a brief but turbulent marriage with former tennis player Bjorn Borg, once world number one in the ATP rankings. The bond between the two, which lasted from 1989 to 1992, characterized by a series of ups and downs, culminated in a definitive separation.

Their union did not lead to the birth of children and was marked by conflicts and difficulties, mainly due to jealousy and alleged betrayals on the part of Borg. The story between the famous singer and the iconic tennis champion has attracted the attention of the media and the public, fueling speculation and curiosity about the reasons behind their breakup.

In 1973, in Paris, Loredana Bertè e Bjorn Borg they met for the first time. At that time, Loredana was romantically involved with Adriano Panatta. However, in 1988, during a trip to Ibiza, the two met again and sparks flew between them. Loredana was instantly struck by the charming Swedish tennis player. They decided to get married in 1989 in Milan, in a discreet ceremony, although the media still managed to highlight their union.

The troubled love story between Loredana Bertè and Bjorn Borg came to a conclusion in 1992 due to a variety of reasons. Among these, the tennis player's turbulent lifestyle and extremely possessive nature represented only part of the challenges faced by the couple. The constant interference of Borg's motherhostile towards Bertè, were a further element that undermined the solidity of their bond.

The singer herself said in a previous interview that she had faced moments of violence. She recalled an incident in which she hit him with a baseball bat after she caught him calling two prostitutes while they were in a hotel together. Out of love for Borg, Bertè even had abandoned his career and transferred to Sweden, a decision he bitterly regrets today.