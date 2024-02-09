Loredana Bertè, jokingly, also admits that she wants to go to Eurovision in Sweden, to get revenge with Borg

In the press conference after the second evening of the Sanremo Festival, the one who once again amazed everyone with her song “Pazza” and who ranked in fourth place, Loredana Bertè, did not hide his desire to win the singing competition. She would like to triumph to dedicate the victory to her sister Mimì, Mia Martini, and to go to Eurovision, which will be held in Sweden, for a very particular reason.

It ended on a high note too third evening of the Festival, which saw the second half of the competing artists perform. On the first and second evening, it was the great and timeless Loredana Bertè who surprised everyone and placed in the very top positions in the provisional rankings, who, despite her experience, commented on the excellent result with emotion and great joy.

The singer was then interviewed as usual Press conference, that after the second evening, giving a show on that occasion too, as well as on stage. Loredana did not hide, declaring that aim for victory and she hopes with all her heart to reach this goal for the first time in 13 participations.

He would like to win first of all to have a personal revenge, but also for two other very particular reasons. The first is obviously linked to her sister, the great Mia Martini, Mimì, who is in the history of the Festival for winning the critics' prize in 1989 with the masterpiece of Italian music “Almeno tu nell'Universo”, to which would like to dedicate it to him.

The second reason is to go toEurovisionwhich this year will be held in Malmoe, Sweden, home of her ex-husband, the famous former tennis player Bjorn Borg. Loredana said:

Vote for me, I would like to go to Eurovision, because it's held in Malmoe, so I'm going to annoy my ex-husband. And I'll take a nice revenge.

Loredana Bertè and Borg were together between the 80s and 90s, married for a short time which was full of crazy love, but also of extreme, different gestures suicide attempts by both.