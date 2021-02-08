The investigations of five Spanish scientists on green hydrogen and sunlight as forms of renewable energy, knowledge of the universe and the Earth, or early detection of diseases have been recognized today with the 2020 L’Oreal-Unesco Research Awards, endowed with 15,000 euros each.

More information

These awards, part of the L’Oreal-Unesco For Women in Science program since 1998, recognize the work of five scientists from five regions of the world to promote the visibility of women in science and promote scientific vocations among the most young people in STEM areas (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Two of the research awarded this year are dedicated to ensuring a sustainable future. That of María Retuerto, from the Institute of Catalysis and Petroleoquímica-CSIC, which studies creating a technology to accumulate renewable energy in the form of green hydrogen (H2) to combat the climate caused, to a large extent, by emissions of polluting gases from the energy sector .

For her part, scientist Sonia Ruiz Raga, from the Institut Català de Nanociència i Nanotecnología (ICN2) investigates to create devices for converting sunlight to clean energy in an effective, cheap, durable and sustainable way. Clara Cuesta, from the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT), has been awarded for studying the properties of neutrinos, key particles in the universe, to better understand their operation, the origin of matter and the disappearance of antimatter, which will allow the development of cutting-edge technological applications in the field of industry.

The research of Jezabel Curbelo from the Department of Mathematics of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, analyzes the evolution of fluids in nature through the equations that model them to better understand the dynamics of the interior of the Earth and other planets and develop mathematical tools of application in geophysics. Finally, the scientist from the CSIC Optics Institute, Judith Birkenfeld, investigates the development of a tool for the early detection of keratoconus, an ocular disease of the cornea that affects 1 in every 2,000 people in Spain and appears between 16 and age 25, something key to slowing its development, avoiding corneal transplantation, and improving the quality of life of thousands of people.

“For Women in Science” is present in 117 countries and since its inception has recognized the work of 3,600 researchers such as the Spanish Margarita Salas and several winners of a Nobel Prize. Since then, it has recognized 72 researchers in our country and has awarded grants for a total value of 1.2 million euros. This year the program also launches the campaign #We wantScience to make the need for these disciplines visible in the digital environment.

You can follow Subject in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter