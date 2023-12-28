The heiress of the L'Oreal cosmetics company, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, became the first woman with a fortune of $100 billion. This was reported on Thursday, December 28 Bloomberg.

Her fortune rose to $100.2 billion on Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as shares of L'Oréal SA rose to a record high even in 1998. L'Oreal shares could rise about 12% more in 2024, according to Consumer Edge Research analyst Brett Cooper.

France's growing dominance in luxury retail has spawned several other super-rich families, including the clan that owns Hermes International SCA and amassed the largest family fortune in Europe, and the Wertheimer brothers who run Chanel.

However, Bettencourt Meyers' fortune is still significantly less than that of her compatriot Bernard Arnault, the founder of luxury goods supplier LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, who is in second place in the world ranking with income of $179.4 billion.

Earlier, on May 6, it became known that L'Oreal remains the most expensive cosmetic brand in the world for the fourth year in a row. The value of the corporation over the past year increased by 7.2%, to $12.03 billion. The American company Estee Lauder is in second place with $7.15 billion.