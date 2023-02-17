For 52 years, L’Oréal Paris has used the same campaign signature: “Because you’re worth a lot”. The consistency of the slogan has made the brand known even by those who do not use it on a daily basis. More than that. The message of empowerment began to make more and more sense as society evolved in its social discussions. The appreciation of women of different colors and bodies became desired, consequently generating more business and revenue. Knowing how to take advantage of this movement, L’Oréal Paris has grown in Brazil with diversity as a rule. The concept is seen in marketing, with ambassadors such as Taís Araújo, Maju de Araujo, Flavia Pavanelli and Agnes Nunes. But not only. It also appears in the development of products and research in the national territory. “We’ve been dynamic in the last three years of double-digit growth, with the brand taking on a lot of importance in the company’s operations in Brazil”, director Laura Parkinson, the brand’s main executive in the country, told DINHEIRO. “L’Oréal Paris Brasil gains importance in the global operation.”

Main brand of the Group’s 19 in the country, it falls within the category of products for the general public, along with Colorama, Garnier, Maybelline and Niely. In the global results, which added revenues of 38.2 billion euros in 2022, the consumer section is the second largest, with 14 billion euros in revenues and growth of 8.3% in the annual comparison, the highest in 20 years.

Five product categories are responsible for the growth of L’Oréal Paris here: hair care, hair coloring, sun protection, makeup and skin care. Of these, hair care is the most prominent, with faster growth than the market itself, according to Laura. The Elseve line is even close to the leadership. Skincare, on the other hand, is even more timid, it is the development priority, considering the potential of the domestic market, which has seen the emergence of new dedicated brands.

FROM BRASIL TO THE WORLD Supporting the double-digit growth pace is the local production of products, such as the capillary line for curls, launched in 2022, or the Elseve hyaluronic line, launched this year. Both were developed at L’Oréal’s innovation center in Brazil, one of eight in the world, located in Rio de Janeiro, and were included in the brand’s international portfolio. The development and research pillar is very important in the country, as L’Oréal Paris has a true treasure chest with all the miscegenation here.



RESEARCH L'Oréal Paris invests in science to develop new products. In Brazil, the brand has an innovation center and a diverse population.

The wealth of the national population makes it possible to find all eight types of hair fiber mapped in the world, from the smoothest to the curliest, and 55 of the 66 skin tones. According to the global director of scientific communication at L’Oréal Paris, Elisabeth Bouhadana, “it is important to be where consumers are to study how products will react and to make sure they are adapted to cultural habits.”

At the innovation center in Rio de Janeiro, since 2019, the brand has been working with Episkin, its tissue bioengineering front, responsible for reconstructing human skin in the laboratory for use in tests. The solution dispenses with the use of animals, an issue that is still delicate not only for L’Oréal Paris but for the entire segment. Whether in the packaging of its products or in the communication on its official channels, the company makes a point of emphasizing that it does not carry out tests on animals. However, it is not certified by Peta, the main organization that advocates for the cause in the world. This is because the company is present in China, which by law requires testing on animals and is an important market, where L’Oréal has a 30% market share in the luxury categories. The Group claims to work with the local government to end the obligation of testing and even maintains an Episkin laboratory in the region.

DIVERSITY In the communication pillar, the focus is on reinforcing diversity and female empowerment. Laura Parkinson says that there is no other way to talk to her Brazilian audience without “money and communication”. On the list of this budget are big names in terms of diversity, such as actress Taís Araújo, influencer Maju Araújo, with Down syndrome, and influencer and former BBB Camilla de Lucas.

According to Laura, the efforts consider the importance of the brand in communicating its positioning in terms of aesthetic standards, therefore it must seek to be diverse. The survey of the representativeness map of Brazilian advertising, carried out by the Alliance without Stereotypes of UN Women, points out that campaigns have evolved in the inclusion of some groups, but it is still far from reasonable. In 2021, the survey showed a growth from 22% to 27% of representation of black women protagonists in advertising films, compared to 2020. On the other hand, people with disabilities were present in only 1.2% of the pieces analyzed. And the pattern “of the thin white woman with curves and straight hair still prevails”, say the study authors.

In sales channels, the focus is on growing in digital, motivated by the evolution that retail is making in this direction, in addition to recruiting new consumers and getting closer to younger people, who have e-commerce as their main means of purchase. Worldwide, e-commerce sales represent 28% of the Group’s total and was one of the highlights of sales results in Latin America. The region grew 18.6% in revenue in 2022, reaching 2.3 billion euros. Compared to the total, still little (6%). But around here, diversity – as a basis for generating products and brand communication – is something as strategic as increasing revenue. A path to be the number one beauty brand in Brazil.